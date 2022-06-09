4 Lancaster suspects arrested after robbing Turkey Hill in West York, police say

Nazir Coste-Alcantara, Luis De La Rosa, Leonel Del Rosario, and Lerwan Vazques-Suarez are all charged with robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations, police say.

WEST YORK, Pa. — Four suspects from Lancaster were arrested Wednesday night after robbing a Turkey Hill store in West York, police said on Thursday.

West York Police have charged the following suspects with robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearms violations:

Nazir Coste-Alcantara, 19

Luis De La Rosa-Ozoria, 21

Leonel Del Rosario, 22

Lerwan Vazques-Suarez, 16 (charged as an adult)

Police say the suspects were all armed. They entered a Turkey Hill store on the 1500 block of W. Market St., wearing ski masks and latex gloves.

After pushing one employee to the ground and brandishing a handgun at another employee, the suspects demanded cash and, upon receiving it, fled the store, police say.

West York Police immediately responded to the store, assisted by officers from West Manchester Township and York City. After a description of the suspects were obtained, police were able to almost immediately locate the suspects in a vehicle on Dewey Street at W. Princess St.

The individuals in this vehicle were detained. A firearm, cash from the robbery, latex exam gloves, and clothing worn during the robbery (including ski masks) were recovered.

The suspects were taken to York County Central Booking for preliminary arraignment.