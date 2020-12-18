Robber gets away with $1K following armed heist at Turkey Hill in Steelton

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Turkey Hill along the first block of N. Front Street in Steelton.

STEELTON, Pa. — Police are looking for a person who robbed the Turkey Hill in Steelton at gunpoint early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the convenience store located along the first block of North Front Street.

Investigators say the robber was armed with a gun and got away with over $1,000.

Authorities are hoping someone recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos.