Robber gets away with $1K following armed heist at Turkey Hill in Steelton

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Turkey Hill along the first block of N. Front Street in Steelton.
Credit: Steelton Borough Police Department

STEELTON, Pa. — Police are looking for a person who robbed the Turkey Hill in Steelton at gunpoint early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the convenience store located along the first block of North Front Street. 

Investigators say the robber was armed with a gun and got away with over $1,000. 

Authorities are hoping someone recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Steelton Police at 717-939-9841 or email Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com