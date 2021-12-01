Convenience store robbery suspect charged

Jordan Boynton, 23, is charged in connection with a Turkey Hill robbery on January 6in Millersville

Police charge a Lancaster man in connection with a robbery at a Millersville Borough Turkey Hill.

The incident happened on January 6, at the Turkey Hill on Manor Avenue in Millersville Borough.

Millersville Borough Police say a customer reached over the counter, took money from the register while the clerk was ringing him up and fled on foot.

Officers were given a detailed description, and called in Lancaster City Police to help search.

A plain-clothes Manor Township officer saw a man matching the description a short time later.

After a foot pursuit, the suspect, later identified as Jordan Boynton, 23, of Lancaster, was taken into custody.

Boynton is charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest and Theft by Unlawful taking.