Lancaster County

Convenience store robbery suspect charged

Jordan Boynton, 23, is charged in connection with a Turkey Hill robbery on January 6in Millersville
Police charge a Lancaster man in connection with a robbery at a Millersville Borough Turkey Hill. 

The incident happened on January 6, at the Turkey Hill on Manor Avenue in Millersville Borough. 

Millersville Borough Police say a customer reached over the counter, took money from the register while the clerk was ringing him up and fled on foot. 

Officers were given a detailed description, and called in Lancaster City Police to help search. 

A plain-clothes Manor Township officer saw a man matching the description a short time later. 

After a foot pursuit, the suspect, later identified as Jordan Boynton, 23, of Lancaster, was taken into custody. 

Boynton is charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest and Theft by Unlawful taking.   

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 20. 