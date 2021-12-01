Convenience store robbery suspect charged

Police charge a Lancaster man in connection with a robbery at a Millersville Borough Turkey Hill.
The incident happened on January 6, at the Turkey Hill on Manor Avenue in Millersville Borough.
Millersville Borough Police say a customer reached over the counter, took money from the register while the clerk was ringing him up and fled on foot.
Officers were given a detailed description, and called in Lancaster City Police to help search.
A plain-clothes Manor Township officer saw a man matching the description a short time later.
After a foot pursuit, the suspect, later identified as Jordan Boynton, 23, of Lancaster, was taken into custody.
Boynton is charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest and Theft by Unlawful taking.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 20.