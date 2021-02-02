Police searching for suspects in Turkey Hill robbery, photos released

Columbia Borough Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store in early January.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — At approximately 4:37 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to a Turkey Hill convenience store in the 300 block of Chestnut Street for a theft.

The person who called the theft in said that one black man and one white man who appeared to be in their late teens stole chips, tobacco products, and other assorted, small items. The two fled the scene on foot.

The black man was wearing a black coat with a blue mask, and the white man was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.