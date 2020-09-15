Two men arrested in second night of protests outside Lancaster Police Station

The men were observed committing acts of vandalism and other offenses during a second night of protest in Lancaster over the death of Anthony Munoz.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people were arrested Monday in a second night of protest outside the Lancaster Bureau of Police station.

The arrests came one night after 13 people were taken into custody Sunday night, according to Lancaster Police. Those people were part of a crowd of more than 100 that gathered outside the police station to protest the death of Anthony Munoz, the 27-year-old Lancaster man killed in a police-involved shooting earlier that day.

Lancaster Police say Monday night's protest "did not devolve into the level of rioting, disorder, criminal damage and arson present from the previous night, (but) there were offenses committed and arrests were made."

The men arrested Monday were:

Timothy Garcia, 31, of the 500 blk. Woodward St. in Lancaster, is charged with Criminal Mischief for damaging lights outside of US Post Office on W. Chestnut St., Reckless Burning for setting fire to piece of cardboard against a tree in an attempt to set the tree on fire, and Possession of Cocaine. Bail was set at $100,000 following his arraignment.

Seth Gardner, 21, who has no fixed address (last known address is in Philadelphia) is charged with Propulsion of Missles into Occupied Vehicle or onto Roadway after he was allegedly observed throwing rocks at the Police station and at a marked Police vehicle that exited the station. Gardner was also charged with Public Drunkeness.