14-year-old arrested after fight with other juveniles leads to gunshots

The teen was committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center pending a hearing. Police recovered the gun used in the altercation.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata police arrested a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly fired several shots during a fight with other juveniles.

The peers were involved in a physical and verbal altercation near the Ephrata Post Office on Dec. 21 around 5:45 p.m., according to police.

Investigation allegedly revealed that one of the juveniles pulled out a handgun, struck two other juveniles with it and then fired several shots.

No one was injured by the gunfire, and those involved in the fight did not require medical treatment, also according to police.

Officers say they took the 14-year-old suspect into custody around 11:20 p.m. the same day at an Ephrata residence. He was then committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center pending a hearing.

Police later recovered the gun they believe the teen used.