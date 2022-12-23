Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July.
Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
The last contact Bland made was a text message on July 13. His phone has since been shut off.
He is described as a Black male, 44 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes.
The investigation into Bland's disappearance is active, but police say they do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department by submitting a tip on this post or at 717-534-2202 and reference incident DT-22-03819.