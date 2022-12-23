Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July

Glenn Lavare Bland, 44, was last heard from on July 13. He was driving in the Harrisburg area. Derry Township police are seeking information on his disappearance.

Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.

The last contact Bland made was a text message on July 13. His phone has since been shut off.

He is described as a Black male, 44 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes.

The investigation into Bland's disappearance is active, but police say they do not suspect foul play.