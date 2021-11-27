Teen dies in motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

The 16-year-old from Berks County was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a 16-year-old boy died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Caernarvon Township.

The victim was traveling east on Main Street at a high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway, and struck a mailbox, according to police.

After the first impact, the motorcycle continued traveling and struck a utility pole. Officials say the boy's body also hit the utility pole and then fell off the motorcycle.