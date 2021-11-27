Teen dies in motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a 16-year-old boy died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Caernarvon Township.
The victim was traveling east on Main Street at a high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway, and struck a mailbox, according to police.
After the first impact, the motorcycle continued traveling and struck a utility pole. Officials say the boy's body also hit the utility pole and then fell off the motorcycle.
The Mohnton, Berks County teen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.