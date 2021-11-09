20-year-old Lancaster Township man dies after motorcycle crash

According to officials, 20-year-old Anthony Tirado died a day after his motorcycle crashed into a car around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 6.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster Township man died on Sunday after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

According to officials, 20-year-old Anthony Tirado died after his motorcycle crashed into a car at the intersection of South Princess Street and West Farnum Street in Lancaster.

Tirado was riding a motorcycle on South Princess Street around 4:40 p.m. when a sedan traveling west on Farnum Street drove into the intersection, Tirado crashing into the car.

Police say the sedan stopped at the stop sign before the intersection, and believe that speed was a factor in the crash.