Crash in Lancaster County leaves one motorcyclist dead

On Nov. 10, a motorcyclist collided with a white Ford pickup truck and died.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash in West Hempfield Township on Nov. 10 killed a motorcyclist, according to police.

Police and local fire departments responded to the scene of a crash on Prospect Road at the onramp to Route 30 at 5:17 p.m., police report.

The incident occurred when the motorcyclist was traveling south on Prospect Road, approaching the intersection at the Route 30 on-amp, when a white Ford pickup truck traveling north struck the motorcycle, authorities state.

Officials confirmed the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The pickup truck driver was unharmed.