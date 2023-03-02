Police: Substitute teacher's aide made threatening phone calls to Lancaster County elementary school last month

Naomi Wenger, 20, of Lancaster, has been charged in connection to the calls, which caused Martic Elementary School to be placed on lockdown and to cancel classes.

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — A substitute teacher's aide at Martic Elementary has been accused of making threatening phone calls to the school last month, causing the school to be placed on lockdown, according to State Police.

Naomi Wenger, 20, of Lancaster, was working in the building at the time the phone calls were made on the afternoon of Feb. 23, a State Police investigation determined.

The calls caused school officials to place the building on lockdown, cancel all after-school activities on Feb. 23 and to cancel classes on Feb. 24, police said.

According to police, investigators checked phone records from the school's telephone provider to determine that one phone number had called the school during the timeframe that the threats were made.

Further investigation determined the phone number belonged to Wenger, who is employed as a substitute teacher's aide for IU13 students in the building and was present on the day the threatening calls were made.

Martic Elementary School, located in Holtwood, is part of the Penn Manor School District.

Wenger was charged Thursday with terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, and obstructing administration of law or other government function.