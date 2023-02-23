Lancaster County elementary school placed on lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls

Martic Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District was locked down as a precaution, superintendent Dr. Phil Gale said. State Police are investigating.

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — A Lancaster County elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday after receiving an anonymous phone threat.

State Police are investigating the incident, which occurred Thursday afternoon at Martic Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District, according to district superintendent Dr. Phil Gale.

In a letter to parents and guardians regarding the incident, Gale said staff at the building, which is located in Holtwood, immediately contacted police after receiving the threatening calls, and the school was placed on lockdown.

"State police assessed the situation and advised the staff to release students beginning at the regular dismissal time in small groups under police supervision," Gale wrote. "After all bus riders were released, parents and guardians picked up student car riders."

The school canceled all after-school activities on Thursday as a precaution, Gale said.

The incident remains under investigation.