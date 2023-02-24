Charges filed in York County furniture store shooting

Investigators say threats were made before shots were fired on Friday morning at a York County furniture store.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing charges following a shooting at a York County furniture store on Friday morning.

Shots rang out shortly after 11 a.m. at the Price Busters Discount Furniture Store located at 1900 Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township. Police say the suspect made threats before opening fire.

No one was hurt inside the furniture store. Investigators say several shots were fired and the suspect fled prior to officers arriving.



Springettsbury Township Police Chief Todd King told FOX43 News on Friday that there were reportedly as many as 20 shots fired, although he could not confirm that exact number.

Kirk Olivier, 20, of Columbia, was arrested Friday night. He is charged with criminal attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Another man, Michael Charon Whitt, 23, of York, is charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm prohibited.

Warrants have been issued for both individuals.

It remains unclear what prompted the shooting.



Several schools within the Central York School District and York Suburban School District were placed on lockdown when the incident occurred as a precaution.



Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Corporal Russell Schauer with the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.