Police and K9 units swept the building at Capital Academy on the 1400 block of N. Cameron St. and found no evidence of any bombs, city officials said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg charter school was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning while police investigated a bomb threat that later proved to be unfounded, city officials said.

The threat was called in at Capital Academy shortly before 7 a.m., officials said in a statement.

The caller said the bomb was set to go off at 9 a.m. at the school, located on the 1400 block of Cameron Street. The school called 911 at 7:28 a.m., and police responded.

The building was evacuated, with all students and staff sheltered in the gymnasium at the nearby Downey Elementary School in the Harrisburg School District.

Police and K9 officers, along with members of the Dauphin County Sheriff's Department, arrived at approximately 7:30 a.m. and began sweeping the school for signs of a bomb.

No evidence of any bombs were found, and the "all-clear" was given to return to the building at 10:35 a.m., city officials said.