Reward offered for information leading to arrest of fugitive suspect in deadly Lancaster shooting

Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, is one of two suspects charged in connection to the shooting death of Luis Sanchez outside a S. Prince St. restaurant on Nov. 28, 2022.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the second suspect in a November 2022 shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Lancaster.

Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, of Lancaster, is one of two suspects charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Luis Sanchez at a restaurant on the 100 block of South Prince Street on Nov. 28, 2022.

Sanchez was the father of two children, with a third on the way, his family said at a vigil outside the restaurant held after the shooting.

A second male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the shooting, according to police.

In the weeks following the homicide, detectives reviewed evidence, interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed video obtained from areas around the City of Lancaster.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Ziair Collymore, 22, and Westmoreland in connection to the case. Collymore was taken into custody on Feb. 23, according to Lancaster Police.

Both men are charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy, according to police.

Collymore is also facing charges of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was arraigned on all the charges against him and is currently being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison, according to police.