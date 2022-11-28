Police investigating shooting death in Lancaster

Authorities say one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital while another was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide in Lancaster.

Authorities say on Nov. 28 around 1:10 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of S. Prince St. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and EMS transported both people to an area hospital.

One of the victims died at the hospital while another was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities do not have any suspects in custody related to the shooting, and say that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.