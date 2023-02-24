One man arrested, another wanted for Lancaster homicide

Ziair Collymore, 22, from Lancaster and Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, from Lancaster were charged with the shooting death of Luis Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster in Nov.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police announced the arrest of a suspect following a Lancaster shooting in November of 2022.

Ziair Collymore(left), 22, from Lancaster, has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Additionally, Jerbell Westmoreland(right), 30, from Lancaster has been charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempted criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

Westmoreland and Collymore were charged in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Luis Sanchez, of Lancaster. It was determined that his death resulted from a gunshot wound to the head. Sanchez was a father of two with a baby on the way.