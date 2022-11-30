Coroner on scene of reported shooting in Columbia

There is heavy police presence in the area of Bridge Street and North 2nd Street in the borough, and the Lancaster County Coroner has been called to the scene.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m.

The incident is at the intersection of Bridge and North 2nd streets in the Lancaster County borough. Police said it was reported at 10:46 a.m.

Witnesses told police at least one suspect, a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, was seen fleeing from the scene. He reportedly ran east on Avenue F toward North Third Street when he was last seen, police said.

The injured victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the scene has been taped off where investigators are focusing their efforts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Matt Leddy at (717) 684-7735.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.