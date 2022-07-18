$1 million-winning Match 6 Lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County

The winning ticket, which correctly matched all six winning numbers (23-29-32-36-44) from the July 15 drawing was sold at a Penn Jersey Food store on Route 209.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1,040,000 from last Friday's drawing was sold in Dauphin County, the Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket, which correctly matched all six winning numbers (23-29-32-36-44) from the July 15 drawing was sold at a Penn Jersey Food store on the 5500 block of State Road 209 in Lykens, the Lottery said.

The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 38,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

How to Play Match 6 Lotto: Players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by computer. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers, for three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total.

Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play).