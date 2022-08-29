Scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold at Cumberland County GIANT store

The store, located on Walnut Bottom Road, earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a retailer in Cumberland County, the Lottery said Monday.

The $3 million-winning ticket was sold at a GIANT store at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle, the Lottery said.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket was a $3 Million Diamonds and Gold scratch-off. The $30 ticket offers top prizes of $3 million, according to the Lottery.

Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older Pennsylvania residents. Since lottery ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $33.8 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.