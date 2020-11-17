Winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket worth $407,318 sold at Lancaster County Turkey Hill store

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn Monday night: 06-09-17-19-23. It was sold at a Turkey Hill at 1490 Stony Battery Road, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The ticket for Monday's drawing matched all five balls drawn (06-09-17-19-23) to win the prize, the Lottery said.

The Turkey Hill store, located at 1490 Stony Battery Road, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 30,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.