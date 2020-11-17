Winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket worth $407,318 sold at Lancaster County Turkey Hill store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $407,318 was sold at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill store, the Lottery said Tuesday.
The ticket for Monday's drawing matched all five balls drawn (06-09-17-19-23) to win the prize, the Lottery said.
The Turkey Hill store, located at 1490 Stony Battery Road, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 30,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.