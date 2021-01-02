Winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket worth $300,000 sold in Dover, York County

The ticket correctly matched the five balls drawn Sunday night: 9-23-27-29-40. It was sold at a Royal Farms store on Carlisle Road.

DOVER, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $300,000 for Sunday night's drawing as sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn (9-23-27-29-40) to win the jackpot.

The Royal Farms store located on Carlisle Road in Dover earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.