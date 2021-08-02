$300,000 prize-winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven store in Camp Hill

The ticket matched the five balls drawn (22-26-29-32-35) in last Friday's drawing, the Lottery said.

The winning ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn (22-26-29-32-35), the Lottery said. It was sold at a 7-Eleven on the 3100 block of Market Street.

The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.