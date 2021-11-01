Cash 5 winning lottery ticket worth $195,000 sold at York Rutter's store

The winning ticket from Saturday night's drawing splits the $390,000 jackpot with another winning ticket sold in Westmoreland County, the Lottery said Monday.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — One of two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets from last Saturday's drawing was sold at a York County Rutter's store, the Lottery said Monday.

Both tickets will split the $390,000 jackpot, earning $195,000 each, less withholding.

The tickets matched the winning numbers of 12-14-28-32-35 to split the winnings.

One of the tickets was sold at the Rutter's store on 2345 Carlisle Road in York, the Lottery said.

The other winner came from Westmoreland County.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.