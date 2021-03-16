Resurfacing project on 4-mile span of Route 222 in Lancaster County set to begin next month, PennDOT says

The project will affect a 4.34-mile span of the roadway between the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township and Pool Road overpass in East Earl Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that resurfacing work will begin early next month on a 4.34-mile span of Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County.

This project consists of milling, paving, base repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signs and pavement markings on Route 222 from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township, PennDOT said.

The contractor will begin setting long-term work zone signs during daylight hours this week in preparation for the project, which is expected to begin in early April, PennDOT said.

There will be shoulder closures while signs are set. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles and workers near the roadway, according to PennDOT.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., Inc., is the prime contractor on this $6,279,708 project.

Work is expected to be completed by July 27, 2022.

