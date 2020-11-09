1 person killed in vehicle crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County

The crash occurred just after 1 pm on Route 222 North at Creek Road in Manheim Township, according to emergency dispatch. The road is expected to be closed for hours

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been killed in a vehicle crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County, according to emergency dispatch.

Dispatch said one vehicle was involved in the crash, reporting it as a vehicle crash with fire and ejection.

Route 222 North is closed and is expected to remain so for several hours, according to dispatch. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and plan for alternate travel routes.