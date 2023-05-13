Pa. Senate considering bill to expand 'ready-to-drink cocktail' sales

A bill proposed by PA Senator Mike Regan would expand ready-to-drink cocktail sales to bars, restaurants, beer distributors, and grocery stores.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Jamie Keney says his selection of drinks at Little’s Beverage Distributor in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County is suitable for most. But some customers are ready for something on the rocks, like a ready-to-drink cocktail.

“I think it’s because of all the different flavors that are available, plus the alcohol content is a factor because a lot of our customers like anything that’s eight percent or higher," Keney said.

State law prevents Little’s and other beer distributors from stocking the drinks, which forces Keney to send customers elsewhere.

“A guy called me about it yesterday and I said, ‘you have to get it over there,’” Keney said.

People can only purchase ready-to-drink cocktails at Pennsylvania's state liquor stores. A bill first proposed by Pennsylvania senator Mike Regan would expand the cocktails sales across the Commonwealth, by allowing the mixed drinks to be sold in bars, restaurants, and beer distributors.

Senator Regan believes the measure would generate $150 to $200 million annually from taxes.

“I think our profit margin would increase by probably 100 percent, easily," Keney said about the bill.

But not everyone is sold on the idea.

“If they want to kill jobs and they want to kill small businesses, this is the bill to pass," Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Tavern Association Chuck Moran said.

Moran said the bill would hurt smaller bars and restaurants, and he believes they will lose revenue to beer distributors.

“This would be a major change to the way the liquor system is in PA," Moran said. "As we saw in 2016, it’s the small business bars, taverns, and licensed restaurants that suffer. We don’t want to go through that again.”