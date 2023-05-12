Free mammograms available throughout Mother's Day weekend and beyond

New national guidelines suggest women now start getting a mammogram every one to two years, beginning at the age of 40.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This Mother's Day weekend, in hopes of inspiring mothers to check in on their health, WellSpan Health and the York YWCA hosted a free mobile mammography event.

Friday's stop in York emphasized the importance of breast cancer screenings.

New national guidelines suggest women now start getting a mammogram every one to two years, beginning at the age of 40.

“Early screening detection is an important action to take. I didn’t have an appointment; however, my cancer was treated quickly. I am a living testimony and urge you to schedule yours," emphasized YWCA York CEO, C. Kim Bracey.

Organizers say they hope this empowers mothers to continue to take care of themselves.

"We're very excited about our mothers coming in and taking care of themselves. As we know, our mothers take care of so many so it's very important that they take care of themselves," said Edquina Washington, the chief impact officer with the York YWCA.

According to the American Cancer Society, “Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important.”

WellSpan's Mobile Mammography will be at several locations throughout southcentral Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

This includes stops in not only York, but Lancaster and Dauphin Counties as well. For a full list of stops and how to register, click here.