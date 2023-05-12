x
Crime

Georgia man wanted for wife's murder arrested in Lancaster

Mindi Kassotis' dismembered body was found on a hunting club in Riceboro, Georgia on Dec. 2, 2022.
Credit: ronstik - stock.adobe.com
arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Friday, authorities arrested Nicholas James Kassotis of Georgia in Lancaster in connection to the 2022 death of his wife Mindi Mebane Kassotis.

Mindi Kassotis' dismembered body was found on a Riceboro, Georgia hunting club on Dec. 2, 2022. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the FBI used genealogy DNA to identify Mindi Kassotis' body on May 11, 2023.

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson’s composite sketch of the victim.

Nicholas Kassotis is facing a slew of charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and tampering with evidence.

He is in Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Law enforcement agencies across multiple states helped to identify the victim and arrest the suspect.

