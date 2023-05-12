Georgia man wanted for wife's murder arrested in Lancaster

Mindi Kassotis' dismembered body was found on a hunting club in Riceboro, Georgia on Dec. 2, 2022.

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Friday, authorities arrested Nicholas James Kassotis of Georgia in Lancaster in connection to the 2022 death of his wife Mindi Mebane Kassotis.

Mindi Kassotis' dismembered body was found on a Riceboro, Georgia hunting club on Dec. 2, 2022.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the FBI used genealogy DNA to identify Mindi Kassotis' body on May 11, 2023.

Nicholas Kassotis is facing a slew of charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and tampering with evidence.

He is in Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Georgia.