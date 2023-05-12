All adoption fees waived Saturday at SPCAs across Pennsylvania, including Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for a furry friend? Now's the perfect time!
On Saturday, May 13, the Pennsylvania SPCAs in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and Maine Line Animal Rescue Centers will waive adoption fees for all animals as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters adoption event.
The foundation has teamed up with Dogtopia to bring its spring adoption event to more than 350 shelters in 45 states, including the Pennsylvania SPCA.
The following shelters will have all adoption fees waived in Pa.:
PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters
350 East Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
12-6:30 p.m.
PSPCA Danville Center
1467 Bloom Road
Danville, PA 17821
12-6 p.m.
PSPCA Lancaster Center
848 South Prince Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
12-6 p.m.
Main Line Animal Rescue
1149 Pike Springs Road
Phoenixville, PA 19460
12-4 p.m.