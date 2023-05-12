All adoption fees waived Saturday at SPCAs across Pennsylvania, including Lancaster

On Saturday, May 13, the Pennsylvania SPCAs in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and Maine Line Animal Rescue Centers will waive adoption fees for animals.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for a furry friend? Now's the perfect time!

On Saturday, May 13, the Pennsylvania SPCAs in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and Maine Line Animal Rescue Centers will waive adoption fees for all animals as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters adoption event.

The foundation has teamed up with Dogtopia to bring its spring adoption event to more than 350 shelters in 45 states, including the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The following shelters will have all adoption fees waived in Pa.:

PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters

350 East Erie Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19134

12-6:30 p.m.

PSPCA Danville Center

1467 Bloom Road

Danville, PA 17821

12-6 p.m.

PSPCA Lancaster Center

848 South Prince Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

12-6 p.m.

Main Line Animal Rescue

1149 Pike Springs Road

Phoenixville, PA 19460