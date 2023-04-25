Police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving Elizabethtown School District bus

The chain-reaction crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Turnpike Road, police said. No one was injured.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A Lancaster County driver will be cited for causing a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Elizabethtown Tuesday morning, according to Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police.

The crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Turnpike Road near Silver Drive in West Donegal Township, police said.

There were no injuries reported. All of the people involved in the crash were evaluated by EMS personnel but declined treatment, police said.

According to police, the school bus was stopped on the roadway while picking up a student. It was displaying all warning lights and other safety devices at the time, police said. The second vehicle was stopped on the road behind the bus when it was struck from behind by the third vehicle.

The collision drove the second vehicle into the back of the school bus, according to police.

There were 13 students on the bus at the time of the crash. They were taken to school on a different bus.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was occupied by Elizabethtown Area School District students, while the third vehicle was occupied by students from another local school, police said.