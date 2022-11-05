Police: Hempfield school bus driver cited after two-vehicle crash in East Petersburg

Police say the 74-year-old driver did not gain proper clearance at the intersection of Hollow Drive and Graystone Road, resulting in a crash with a 2018 Honda Civic.

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver affiliated with the Hempfield School District was cited this morning after the bus, carrying 32 East Petersburg Elementary School students, was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The 74-year-old driver was cited for stopping at an intersection without proper clearance after the bus she was driving struck a 2018 Honda Civic in an incident in East Petersburg, police say.

The crash occurred around 8:39 a.m. at the intersection of Hollow Drive and Graystone Road, according to police.

An investigation of the crash determined the school bus entered the intersection without proper clearance and collided with the Civic as it attempted to turn left onto Hollow Drive from Graystone Road, police say.

The driver of the Civic, a 64-year-old Lancaster resident, suffered minor injuries in the crash, as did one of the students riding the bus, according to police. Neither of them needed to be transported from the scene for further treatment of their injuries, police say.

Officers reviewed video taken from the dashboard camera in the bus and determined the bus driver proceeded from the stop sign without gaining proper clearance at the intersection.