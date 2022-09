Police said two cars and a school bus were involved in the crash, which occurred just before 4 p.m. in East Donegal Township.

The crash allegedly occurred before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrooke Roads in East Donegal Township.

Police have stated that two cars and a minibus were involved.

Authorities add at least three people have been injured, both drivers of the two cars involved and one person on the bus.