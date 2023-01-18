State Police are searching for missing York County man

Daniel Hesketh, 38, left his Red Lion home Friday night and was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, police said.

RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man.

Daniel Hesketh, 38, of Red Lion, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday. He was driving his vehicle, a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA registration LFZ8544, according to police.

Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at about noon on Saturday, police said.

Hesketh is known to stay in the Red Lion area, according to police.

His vehicle has body damage on the driver's side and one front tire is replaced by a small spare, police said.