Woman found dead on Harrisburg street Wednesday died of medical episode, authorities say

A Dauphin County spokesperson said an autopsy determined Amber Wampler, 30, of Grantville, died of a heart attack. Her body was found at 3rd and South streets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman found dead in the area of 3rd and South streets in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon died of a medical episode, a city spokesperson said Thursday.

The woman's body was found shortly before 3 p.m., according to Matt Maisel, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg.

Her death was initially ruled suspicious, because police and other emergency responders could not immediately determine her cause of death, Maisel said.

But an autopsy determined the woman, identified by Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright as Amber M. Wampler, of Grantville, died of complications of myocardial fibrosis.

Her cause of death was ruled natural by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office, Hambright said.