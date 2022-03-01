Millersville University holds International Women's Day "Theodora Talks"

The talk's theme focuses on breaking pre-conceived notions about what women are capable of, and is called “Bias: Care in a Time of Pandemic and Political Division."

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Today is International Women's Day, a global day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Experts say important gains in gender equality may have been lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and that women have faced heightened challenges and barriers to career progression due to lifestyle changes, workplace culture, and increased domestic and caring responsibilities.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Millersville University along with its "President's Commission on the Status of Women" will be hosting a series of "Theodora Talks" (similar to ted talks) beginning Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at The Ware Center.

The talk's theme focuses on breaking pre-conceived notions about what women are capable of, and is called “Bias: Care in a Time of Pandemic and Political Division."

“This years international theme is breaking the bias and so the motion across the world is this to really get people to consider where do they need to stop and think, where do they have biases around gender that they need to address," said Millersville University Assistant Professor Jennie Burke. "It could be in their own lives, in their own homes, in their own families, in their workplaces, or in their communities."

Presenters include Stacie Blake, the CEO of YWCA in Lancaster, and Dr. Jennifer DeLutis of Penn Medicine at Lancaster Health.

Talisa Ramos-Watts, the director of DEI Education in the Office of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, is also set to present.

Before the event, there will be a showcase of local women-owned businesses at a reception starting at 6 p.m.