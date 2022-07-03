York County company calling on community to help provide relief to Ukraine

Freight supply chain company Nexterus is partnering with the United Ukraine American Relief Committee to set up a drop box for relief supplies to send to Ukraine.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, companies locally are providing ways for people to help.

"You look at what's happening on television, you see the scene, you see the bombed-out buildings, you hear of the unsolicited, unprovoked aggression, that these people are being victimized...and it just ties up your heartstrings," Sam Polakoff, president and CEO of Nexterus said.

Nexterus, a freight forwarding service in New Freedom, will be allowing community members across the region to donate relief supplies and place them in a drop-box in their lobby.

The company will be partnering up with the United Ukraine American Relief Committee.

Supplies will be accepted in the lobby Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be available outside after hours, weather permitting. After final donations are received, the committee will pick up the supplies to be sent to Ukraine.