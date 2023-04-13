Cocaine, marijuana, handgun recovered from home of alleged drug dealer in raid by Lancaster County Drug Task Force

Authorities say they seized 177.5 grams of powder cocaine, 25 grams of crack cocaine, 370.1 grams of marijuana, cash and a handgun from the home of Luis Rivera, 21.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 21-year-old Lancaster man is facing numerous drug-related offenses after a raid of his home by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, Manheim Township Police said Thursday.

Luis Rivera, of the 1900 block of Crooked Oak Drive, was taken into custody and charged after the Task Force executed a search warrant at his home on April 6, police said.

Authorities seized 177.5 grams of powder cocaine, 25 grams of crack cocaine, 370.1 grams of marijuana, $281 in cash, a Glock model 29 10mm handgun with a loaded magazine and various narcotics paraphernalia during the search, according to police.

Members of the Task Force made at least two controlled confidential informant or undercover drug purchases from Rivera between February and April 2023 before executing the search warrant, police said.