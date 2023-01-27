Lancaster County family charged with drug offenses, animal neglect after raid of their Manheim home

Police found 16 neglected cats and two neglected dogs while searching the home of Austin Breland, Jordan Breland, Heide Breland and Scott Breland, authorities said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Lancaster County family has been accused of drug dealing and animal neglect following a raid of their Manheim home by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, authorities said Friday.

Austin Breland, 21, Jordan Breland, 24, Heide Breland, 46, and Scott Breland, 49, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street, are facing various charges after police executed a search warrant at their home on Jan. 13.

In addition to more than 3,200 grams of marijuana and THC-laced vape pens and edible gummies, investigators discovered there were 16 cats and two dogs in the residence suffering from a variety of medical issues due to neglect, according to the Task Force.

The animals were not provided access to clean and sanitary shelter. Nine of the animals were not provided necessary veterinary care, and at least three of the cats required medical intervention, according to the Task Force.

The SPCA removed the animals from the residence.

Investigators discovered 3,284 grams of marijuana, two digital gram scales, two boxes of sandwich bags and used vacuum-sealed bags with marijuana residue inside, according to police.

Additionally, 73 THC vape pens and 32 THC gummy packs were located.

Police also found 13 rifles and handguns with assorted ammunition and $3,488 in cash.

The Manheim Borough Police Department received numerous complaints about unlawful activities at the residence, according to the Task Force.

Austin Breland and Jordan Breland are each charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver THC and conspiracy, one misdemeanor count of prohibited offensive weapon and conspiracy, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, 18 summary counts of neglect of an animal and nine summary counts of neglect of an animal, failure to provide veterinary care.