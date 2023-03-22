Lancaster County Drug Task Force announces arrest of suspected crack cocaine dealer in Manheim

Eric Wilson was allegedly in possession of 45 grams of crack, five grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of marijuana and more than $1,500 in cash, authorities said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Manheim.

Eric Wilson, 37, of the 100 block of Main Street, was allegedly found to be in possession of 45 grams of crack cocaine, five grams of methamphetamine, 12 Xanax pills, 25 grams of marijuana and three digital gram scales with drug residue during a search of his home on March 16, members of the Drug Task Force said.

Over the last month, the Drug Task Force began investigating Wilson's suspected dealing of crack cocaine. Investigators purchased crack from him on at least two occasions, the Drug Task Force said.

On March 16, the Task Force executed a search warrant at Wilson's home. In addition to the suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, investigators also allegedly discovered $1,581 in cash.

Wilson was taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David Miller. He is currently being held on $150,000 bail.

He is facing multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and other related offenses.