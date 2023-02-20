Lititz Fire and Ice Festival fights off warm temperatures

More than 30 ice sculptures were placed around downtown Lititz on Friday, but that number is shrinking as temperatures continue to rise.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's warmer than usual for this time of year and though some may be enjoying the nice weather, it's bad news for the ice sculptors at this year's Lititz Fire and Ice Festival in Lancaster County.

More than 30 ice sculptures were placed around downtown Lititz on Friday, but that number is shrinking as temperatures continue to rise.

There seems to be no foreseeable end of the melting, as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 70 degrees this Thursday.

Lititz Fire and Ice organizers say new sculptures will be unveiled this Friday, due to the current ones thawing.

"With 60-degree weather, we are going to lose the ice a little faster than we [had] hoped. We obviously want it to stick around for as many days as possible, but then later this week we'll be putting out 40 more single-block sculptures," said Jonathan Wenger, an event committee member.