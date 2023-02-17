Lititz kicks off annual Fire & Ice Festival

Friday night saw frozen works of art come to life and fiery grills cooking up favorites for eventgoers.

LITITZ, Pa. — Ice sculptures are lined up and down Main Street for the first night of the Lititz Fire and Ice Festival. The event drew hundreds of people, whether they were new to the festival or returning for the spectacle.

“We’re from Harrisburg and we’ve been to other Fire and Ice festivals, but this is the first time we’re in Lititz," said eventgoer John Kerschner.

“We try to come every year," said Erica Gilmore. "The first time we came down, it was just me and him on a first date, so it was really neat.”

Friday night saw frozen works of art come to life and fiery grills cooking up favorites for eventgoers. More fire will be added to the mix next week, with a chili cookoff and world-class fire performers.

The 10-day event is also set to increase traffic for local businesses across Lititz.

“Today is already busier than I expected it to be, and it gives me huge hopes for Saturday and Sunday," said Jason Ziegler, who co-owns Candy-ology with his wife. "I think it’s going to be amazing.”

“This is really about taking a time of year that can be a little scary for business owners and trying to fill the sidewalks with people who are going to spend money at small, locally owned businesses," said Rebecca Brandle, the executive director of Venture Lititz.

Unseasonably warm weather has given event organizers something to sweat about, but they have plans to keep sculptures cool throughout the week.