Lancaster's Red Rose Run returns to in-person format for 2022

The 46th annual event switched to a virtual format for the last two years due to COVID-19, but organizers say it will return to an in-person event for 2022.

Lancaster's 46th Red Rose Run will return to an in-person format this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the last two years' events to operate virtually, organizers said Wednesday in a press release.

The 2022 Red Rose Run is scheduled for June 4.

The five-mile race through downtown Lancaster and Lancaster County Park will also feature a wheelchair race and a half-mile kids fun run, according to a press release issued by the city of Lancaster.

"The city of Lancaster is very excited to have the Red Rose Run return," said Kate DeHaven-Freund, Special Events and Programs Manager for the Lancaster Office of Promotion. "We can't wait to welcome new and long-time participants back."

Registration for the event is now underway. The cost is $30 through March 18, and $35 from March 18 through May 31, when registration for the race is closed.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the Lancaster Central Market Trust.

On the day of the run, the wheelchair race will begin at 7:55 a.m., followed by the Red Rose Run at 8 a.m.

The kids fun run will conclude the event at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers said the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden will also return this year, where race participants are invited to enjoy an after-race beer. Only race participants are permitted in the beer garden, and they must be 21 or older to drink.

Red Rose Run participants are required to show a valid ID and their race bib on race day to enter the beer garden. Minors will only be permitted when accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21+.