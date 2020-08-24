Lancaster's Red Rose Run will switch to virtual format this year

The 44th annual event will be held from Sept. 19-22 in a virtual format, organizers say. Registration is now open. Proceeds benefit Lancaster Central Market.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's 44th Annual Red Rose Run will switch to a virtual format this year, the city announced Monday.

Presented by Penn State Health, the virtual race will be held from Sept. 19-22, the city said.

"The Red Rose Run will take a new format this year that allows runners to complete the 5-mile race from anywhere," the announcement said. "All activity levels are welcome to run or walk and participants can enter their time for a chance to win categories such as 'First Time Submitted on Sept. 19th' or 'Runner Furthest Distance Away from Lancaster.'"

Along with registration, participants will receive a Red Rose Run 2020 neck gaiter. T-shirts and other merchandise will also be available for purchase, the event's organizers said.

This year, all proceeds of the Red Rose Run will be donated to the Lancaster Central Market, the announcement said.

Registration for the race is now open.