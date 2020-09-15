The 44th Annual Red Rose Run in Lancaster will go virtual amidst looming COVID-19 pandemic concerns

Every June, thousands of runners lace up their shoes for the annual Red Rose Run. Concerns over large crowds gathering during the pandemic made the event go virtual.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The annual Red Rose Run will get underway this weekend, but it will be taking on a new look.

Kayla Forgrave, Special Events Manager says, “We’ve really been focusing on the run this year as a way to gain support in our community again and get excited and get outside. We want to be able to give people an opportunity who are from Lancaster who have always wanted to do the run, but live in different states. So going virtual has helped us reach out to reach out a little bit more.”

The 44th annual Red Rose Run did not happen in June this year, but instead, it’s taking on a new look, virtually. Runners are still encouraged to send in their times, and they can also participate in fun contests like “Most Unique Run Location” and “Runner Furthest Distance Away from Lancaster”.

Over the past few years, the run has been donating its proceeds to Lancaster Central Market.

Forgrave says, “It’s just super exciting to partner with them because, especially in times like this, every little bit counts. It just made sense to give back to an organization that is also a non-profit and does support physical and mental health, and is a neighbor to downtown Lancaster”

This year’s run will take place virtually over four days, from September 19th to the 22nd, which is looking to feature some nice fall-like weather!

“Usually it’s the first weekend of June, so it’s usually like super hot, super muggy, might even be raining – so this really is a nice time of year to be doing a walk or a run," Forgrave says.

If this is your first time taking part in the run, you can find the Official Red Rose Run Course on Visit Lancaster City’s website along with 4 other fun courses with various lengths and difficulty levels.

Event organizers want to keep the tradition running and hope that the Red Rose Run will benefit your mental and physical health.