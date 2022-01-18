Lancaster's Southern Market set to reopen

The market will feature ten food vendors with various types of cuisine ranging from Egyptian to Italian all the way to bakery items for your sweet tooth.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Renovations at Lancaster's Southern Market are finally complete after more than six years of construction. The revamped market on downtown's Queen and Vine streets will be home to a multicultural food hub.

Originally built in 1888, the Southern Market used to be a farmer's market. Since 2015, renovations have been underway to transform this space into one of Lancaster's most premier dining locations.

Officials say their goal for the Southern Market is to make it a job pipeline for not only food vendors but the greater Lancaster community as well.

"This is an incubator that allows them to hone those skills and learn how to run a business while being in a group setting," said Southern Market General Manager Mary Ellen Davis. "The idea is that within 6-18 months they should be ready to go out on their own and open their own bricks and mortar location."

The market will feature ten food vendors with various types of cuisine ranging from Egyptian to Italian all the way to bakery items for your sweet tooth.

The market's grand opening is set for next Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m.

