“It’s just crazy. It’s hard to believe for us." | Owners of Mr. Q's Family Skate Center still coming to terms with loss of beloved business

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “(One of our customers) gave me this book, and this has memories of different things that we have done in the rink," said Penny Quintin, the owner of Mr. Q's Family Skate Center.

The smell of smoke and piles of debris is all that’s left of the York County roller rink after Sunday’s fire.

Quintin says it’s still doesn’t feel real.

“To even imagine that it’s on fire and you were just there," she says. "It’s just crazy. It’s hard to believe for us."

The family has owned the business for more than years. But to them, it was more than just a business -- it was a community.

Customers and fans of the business are now pulling together to support Quintin's family through these hard times by creating a fundraiser to help the family rebuild the roller skating rink.

"We really didn’t realize how many people actually has been there for us," said Quintin. "I mean like it’s great, we’re happy that we have so many people to lean on at this time."

Locals who frequented the roller skating rink were also shocked to hear about what happened.

“I thought of my kids and I was like, that is gonna kill them," says Charles Billet, a regular at the rink. "Every Sunday we did a family fun day. This was one of the greatest places every Sunday. A lot of family memories here."

Mr. Q’s was one of 8-year-old Nugg’s favorite places.

His favorite thing was roller skating and playing video games

Nugg, who did not provide a last name, says he’s sad about what happened, but adds that he will be the first one in line as soon as they re-open.

“I’m coming back as soon as it rebuilds," said Nugg.

The owners are looking forward to building back a place that means so much to so many people.

“We really do want to rebuild because skate life is our life," said Quintin.

You can drop off any type of donations for the family to this address:

940 Vander Ave, York PA 17403.