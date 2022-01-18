National loan company moves from Carlisle to York

The company CampusDoor will occupy more than 25,000 square feet of office space at 210 York Street, near Peoples Bank Park.

YORK, Pa. — CampusDoor, one of the nation's largest third-party loan origination platforms will move its national headquarters from Carlisle, Cumberland County to downtown York.

The financial technology company will occupy more than 25,000 square feet of office space at 210 York Street, near Peoples Bank Park. CampusDoor staffs more than 100 full-time employees.

Officials with the York County Economic Alliance said they're excited about the opportunities CampusDoor will bring to the community.

"We are elated to have them join the fabric of our very vibrant downtown," said President of the York County Economic Alliance, Kevin Schreiber. "Over this past year, we've celebrated over 40 new businesses in downtown York, with over 15 businesses expanding in just downtown York alone."