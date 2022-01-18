State officials to celebrate new train station in Middletown with ribbon cutting ceremony

The station opened to the public on Jan. 10. but the ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Tuesday morning.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — PennDOT officials along with additional elected, local, and transportation officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Middletown train station on Tuesday.

The station, located on W. Emaus St. and W. Main St. in Middletown, became available to the public on Jan. 10, with the ribbon cutting ceremony set to be held at the new station on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

"Pennsylvanians deserve connected communities supporting their movement and economies," said Governor Wolf in a statement in early January of 2022.

The $24.5 million-dollar station is a part of PennDOT's $49.5 million "Middletown Station Project," under the "Plan the Keystone" initiative that aims to improve rail stations on the state's keystone corridor between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

The collaboration of this project includes community, federal, and transportation partners, including Amtrak, Capital Area Transit, Harrisburg International Airport, Middletown Borough, and PennDOT.

Amtrak's AVP of Infrastructure Access & Investment, Thomas Mortiz, said one of the goals of the project was to provide community members with a centered connection no matter the transportation method.

"We applaud PennDOT on the completion of this new intermodal accessible station along the Keystone Corridor here in Middletown to connect rail, air, and local bus services at one convenient location while also creating an anchor for potential development," said Moritz.

The station will offer more ADA accessibility with a central high-level (accessible) platform, a pedestrian overpass to the platform, elevator and stair towers, and much more.