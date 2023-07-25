x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster Police seek help identifying theft suspect accused of trying to make more than $6,800 in fraudulent purchases

The woman stole a wallet from a victim at a local Barnes & Noble bookstore and tried to use stolen credit cards to make $6,880.07 in fraudulent purchases, police say
Credit: Lancaster Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are looking for help identifying a theft and fraud suspect accused of attempting to make almost $7,000 in fraudulent purchases at local retailers with credit cards taken from a stolen wallet.

Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The incident occurred on June 14, according to police.

The suspect, a middle-aged woman wearing blue scrubs under a zip-up hooded sweatshirt and carrying a teal purse, allegedly stole a wallet from a victim at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in the Red Rose Commons shopping center, then went on a "fraudulent shopping spree," according to police.

The suspect allegedly attempted to make $6,880.07 worth of transactions at several local retailers, police said. 

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Jacob Bingham or a working detective at (717) 735-3300.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Rare bird spotted for first time in 40 years at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area

Before You Leave, Check This Out