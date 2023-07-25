Lancaster Police seek help identifying theft suspect accused of trying to make more than $6,800 in fraudulent purchases

The woman stole a wallet from a victim at a local Barnes & Noble bookstore and tried to use stolen credit cards to make $6,880.07 in fraudulent purchases, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are looking for help identifying a theft and fraud suspect accused of attempting to make almost $7,000 in fraudulent purchases at local retailers with credit cards taken from a stolen wallet.

Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The incident occurred on June 14, according to police.

The suspect, a middle-aged woman wearing blue scrubs under a zip-up hooded sweatshirt and carrying a teal purse, allegedly stole a wallet from a victim at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in the Red Rose Commons shopping center, then went on a "fraudulent shopping spree," according to police.

The suspect allegedly attempted to make $6,880.07 worth of transactions at several local retailers, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Jacob Bingham or a working detective at (717) 735-3300.